The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-5) will look to stop a four-game road slide when squaring off against the Little Rock Trojans (3-4) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center, airing at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Arkansas State vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Arkansas State Stats Insights

The Red Wolves are shooting 41.8% from the field, 6.2% lower than the 48% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.

Arkansas State has compiled a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48% from the field.

The Red Wolves are the 88th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans sit at 117th.

The Red Wolves put up an average of 75.4 points per game, seven fewer points than the 82.4 the Trojans give up.

Arkansas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Arkansas State scored 12.6 more points per game at home (70.6) than away (58).

At home, the Red Wolves conceded 67.2 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 68.5.

Beyond the arc, Arkansas State sunk fewer treys on the road (5.1 per game) than at home (6.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (29.5%) than at home (37.3%) as well.

Arkansas State Upcoming Schedule