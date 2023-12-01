The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-5) travel to face the Little Rock Trojans (3-4) after dropping four consecutive road games. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Little Rock vs. Arkansas State matchup in this article.

Arkansas State vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Arkansas State vs. Little Rock Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Little Rock Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline BetMGM Little Rock (-1.5) 157.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Little Rock (-1.5) 159.5 -134 +110 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arkansas State vs. Little Rock Betting Trends

Arkansas State is 3-3-0 ATS this year.

The Red Wolves have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Little Rock has covered three times in seven matchups with a spread this season.

Trojans games have hit the over six out of seven times this season.

