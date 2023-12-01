Friday's contest features the Little Rock Trojans (3-4) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-5) facing off at Jack Stephens Center (on December 1) at 7:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 85-76 victory for Little Rock.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Arkansas State vs. Little Rock Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Little Rock, Arkansas Venue: Jack Stephens Center

Arkansas State vs. Little Rock Score Prediction

Prediction: Little Rock 85, Arkansas State 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas State vs. Little Rock

Computer Predicted Spread: Little Rock (-9.0)

Little Rock (-9.0) Computer Predicted Total: 160.4

Little Rock has gone 3-4-0 against the spread, while Arkansas State's ATS record this season is 3-3-0. The Trojans have a 6-1-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Red Wolves have a record of 2-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Arkansas State Performance Insights

The Red Wolves have been outscored by 5.2 points per game (posting 75.4 points per game, 182nd in college basketball, while conceding 80.6 per contest, 334th in college basketball) and have a -36 scoring differential.

Arkansas State is 89th in college basketball at 35.7 rebounds per game. That's 1.7 more than the 34.0 its opponents average.

Arkansas State connects on 10.0 three-pointers per game (24th in college basketball), 6.0 more than its opponents. It shoots 35.5% from beyond the arc (112th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 32.2%.

Arkansas State loses the turnover battle by 4.4 per game, committing 13.7 (292nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.3.

