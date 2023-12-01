Arkansas State vs. Little Rock December 1 Tickets & Start Time
The Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-3) meet the Little Rock Trojans (1-1) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Arkansas State vs. Little Rock Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Arkansas State Top Players (2022-23)
- Omar El-Sheikh: 11.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Caleb Fields: 11.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Terrance Ford Jr.: 10.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Markise Davis: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Avery Felts: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Little Rock Top Players (2022-23)
- Myron Gardner: 13.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Deantoni Gordon: 13.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- CJ White: 8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- D.J. Smith: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaiah Palermo: 7.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Arkansas State vs. Little Rock Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Little Rock Rank
|Little Rock AVG
|Arkansas State AVG
|Arkansas State Rank
|88th
|75.4
|Points Scored
|65.7
|321st
|354th
|79.4
|Points Allowed
|67.6
|99th
|96th
|33.1
|Rebounds
|31.8
|178th
|76th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|155th
|315th
|6.0
|3pt Made
|6.3
|288th
|56th
|14.8
|Assists
|13.1
|169th
|258th
|12.6
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
