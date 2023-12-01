Arkansas State vs. Little Rock: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 1
The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-5) visit the Little Rock Trojans (3-4) after losing four road games in a row. The Trojans are favored by only 1.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. The matchup's over/under is 160.5.
Arkansas State vs. Little Rock Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Little Rock, Arkansas
- Venue: Jack Stephens Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Little Rock
|-1.5
|160.5
Red Wolves Betting Records & Stats
- Arkansas State has played three games this season that have gone over 160.5 combined points scored.
- Arkansas State has had an average of 156.0 points scored in its games so far this season, 4.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- So far this year, Arkansas State has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread.
- Arkansas State has been posted as the underdog three times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.
- The Red Wolves have been at least a +110 moneyline underdog three times this season, but was upset in each of those games.
- Arkansas State has an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Arkansas State vs. Little Rock Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 160.5
|% of Games Over 160.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Little Rock
|4
|57.1%
|82.3
|157.7
|82.4
|163
|152.2
|Arkansas State
|3
|50%
|75.4
|157.7
|80.6
|163
|157.2
Additional Arkansas State Insights & Trends
- The Red Wolves average 7.0 fewer points per game (75.4) than the Trojans allow their opponents to score (82.4).
Arkansas State vs. Little Rock Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Little Rock
|3-4-0
|1-0
|6-1-0
|Arkansas State
|3-3-0
|1-2
|2-4-0
Arkansas State vs. Little Rock Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Little Rock
|Arkansas State
|8-5
|Home Record
|10-8
|2-16
|Away Record
|2-11
|6-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|9-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-8-0
|78.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.6
|73.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|58.0
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-6-0
|11-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-10-0
