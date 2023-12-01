The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-5) visit the Little Rock Trojans (3-4) after losing four road games in a row. The Trojans are favored by only 1.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. The matchup's over/under is 160.5.

Arkansas State vs. Little Rock Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas Venue: Jack Stephens Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Little Rock -1.5 160.5

Red Wolves Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas State has played three games this season that have gone over 160.5 combined points scored.

Arkansas State has had an average of 156.0 points scored in its games so far this season, 4.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

So far this year, Arkansas State has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

Arkansas State has been posted as the underdog three times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

The Red Wolves have been at least a +110 moneyline underdog three times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Arkansas State has an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Arkansas State vs. Little Rock Over/Under Stats

Games Over 160.5 % of Games Over 160.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Little Rock 4 57.1% 82.3 157.7 82.4 163 152.2 Arkansas State 3 50% 75.4 157.7 80.6 163 157.2

Additional Arkansas State Insights & Trends

The Red Wolves average 7.0 fewer points per game (75.4) than the Trojans allow their opponents to score (82.4).

Arkansas State vs. Little Rock Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Little Rock 3-4-0 1-0 6-1-0 Arkansas State 3-3-0 1-2 2-4-0

Arkansas State vs. Little Rock Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Little Rock Arkansas State 8-5 Home Record 10-8 2-16 Away Record 2-11 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 9-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 73.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 11-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-10-0

