Grizzlies vs. Mavericks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Dallas Mavericks (11-6) host the Memphis Grizzlies (4-13) in a matchup of Southwest Division teams at American Airlines Center, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. The Grizzlies are 10.5-point underdogs in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under set at 228.5 points.
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-10.5
|228.5
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis has combined with its opponent to score more than 228.5 points in four of 17 games this season.
- The average over/under for Memphis' contests this season is 218.3, 10.2 fewer points than this game's total.
- Memphis is 6-11-0 against the spread this year.
- The Grizzlies have been victorious in one of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Memphis has played as an underdog of +350 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Memphis has a 22.2% chance of walking away with the win.
Grizzlies vs Mavericks Additional Info
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 228.5
|% of Games Over 228.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mavericks
|13
|76.5%
|119.5
|225.1
|118.1
|230.8
|233.9
|Grizzlies
|4
|23.5%
|105.6
|225.1
|112.7
|230.8
|222.4
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- Memphis has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall over its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Grizzlies have hit the over three times.
- This season, Memphis is 3-6-0 at home against the spread (.333 winning percentage). Away, it is 3-5-0 ATS (.375).
- The Grizzlies score 12.5 fewer points per game (105.6) than the Mavericks give up to opponents (118.1).
- Memphis has put together a 1-1 ATS record and a 1-1 overall record in games it scores more than 118.1 points.
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|6-11
|1-0
|6-11
|Mavericks
|9-8
|0-1
|12-5
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Mavericks
|105.6
|119.5
|29
|5
|1-1
|8-6
|1-1
|10-4
|112.7
|118.1
|14
|23
|6-7
|3-0
|4-9
|3-0
