2023 Hero World Challenge Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 2
Tony Finau is the in the lead at the 2023 Hero World Challenge after one round of play. Finau is shooting -5 and is +750 to win.
Want to place a bet on the Hero World Challenge? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hero World Challenge Second Round Information
- Start Time: 10:51 AM ET
- Venue: Albany
- Location: Nassau, Bahamas
- Par/Distance: Par 72/7,449 yards
Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!
Hero World Challenge Best Odds to Win
Scottie Scheffler
- Tee Time: 12:08 PM ET
- Current Rank: 4th (-3)
- Odds to Win: +400
Scheffler Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-3
|7
|4
|4th
Click here to bet on Scheffler at the Hero World Challenge with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Collin Morikawa
- Tee Time: 12:08 PM ET
- Current Rank: 4th (-3)
- Odds to Win: +650
Morikawa Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-3
|6
|3
|4th
Click here to bet on Morikawa with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Max Homa
- Tee Time: 11:57 AM ET
- Current Rank: 4th (-3)
- Odds to Win: +700
Homa Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-3
|6
|3
|4th
Want to place a bet on Homa in the Hero World Challenge? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Tony Finau
- Tee Time: 12:30 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-5)
- Odds to Win: +750
Finau Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-5
|6
|1
|1st
Think Finau can win the Hero World Challenge? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Jordan Spieth
- Tee Time: 12:19 PM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-4)
- Odds to Win: +1000
Spieth Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-4
|6
|4
|3rd
Click here to bet on Spieth at the Hero World Challenge with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Hero World Challenge Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Cameron Young
|4th (-3)
|+1200
|Viktor Hovland
|16th (+1)
|+1400
|Justin Thomas
|8th (-2)
|+1600
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|8th (-2)
|+1800
|Sam Burns
|10th (-1)
|+4000
|Jason Day
|10th (-1)
|+5500
|Keegan Bradley
|13th (E)
|+7000
|Lucas Glover
|10th (-1)
|+7000
|Justin Rose
|13th (E)
|+8000
|Sepp Straka
|13th (E)
|+9000
Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.