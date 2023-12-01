The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-5) will visit the Little Rock Trojans (3-4) after losing four consecutive road games. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Little Rock vs. Arkansas State Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Little Rock Stats Insights

  • This season, the Trojans have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Red Wolves' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Little Rock shoots better than 46.5% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.
  • The Trojans are the 303rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Wolves sit at 88th.
  • The 82.3 points per game the Trojans put up are just 1.7 more points than the Red Wolves give up (80.6).
  • Little Rock has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 80.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Little Rock Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Little Rock posted 78.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.3 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Trojans played better at home last year, giving up 73.2 points per game, compared to 83.9 in road games.
  • In home games, Little Rock drained 0.9 more threes per game (6.5) than when playing on the road (5.6). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (37%) compared to in away games (29.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Little Rock Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Georgia State L 93-90 Jack Stephens Center
11/25/2023 Tulsa W 84-82 Jack Stephens Center
11/28/2023 Ball State W 90-64 Jack Stephens Center
12/1/2023 Arkansas State - Jack Stephens Center
12/7/2023 @ Central Arkansas - Farris Center
12/10/2023 Winthrop - Jack Stephens Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.