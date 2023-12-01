The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-5) will visit the Little Rock Trojans (3-4) after losing four consecutive road games. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Little Rock vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

Little Rock Stats Insights

This season, the Trojans have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Red Wolves' opponents have knocked down.

In games Little Rock shoots better than 46.5% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.

The Trojans are the 303rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Wolves sit at 88th.

The 82.3 points per game the Trojans put up are just 1.7 more points than the Red Wolves give up (80.6).

Little Rock has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 80.6 points.

Little Rock Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Little Rock posted 78.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.3 points per contest.

Defensively the Trojans played better at home last year, giving up 73.2 points per game, compared to 83.9 in road games.

In home games, Little Rock drained 0.9 more threes per game (6.5) than when playing on the road (5.6). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (37%) compared to in away games (29.7%).

Little Rock Upcoming Schedule