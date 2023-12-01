How to Watch Little Rock vs. Arkansas State on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-5) will visit the Little Rock Trojans (3-4) after losing four consecutive road games. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Little Rock vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Little Rock Stats Insights
- This season, the Trojans have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Red Wolves' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Little Rock shoots better than 46.5% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.
- The Trojans are the 303rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Wolves sit at 88th.
- The 82.3 points per game the Trojans put up are just 1.7 more points than the Red Wolves give up (80.6).
- Little Rock has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 80.6 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Little Rock Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Little Rock posted 78.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.3 points per contest.
- Defensively the Trojans played better at home last year, giving up 73.2 points per game, compared to 83.9 in road games.
- In home games, Little Rock drained 0.9 more threes per game (6.5) than when playing on the road (5.6). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (37%) compared to in away games (29.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Little Rock Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Georgia State
|L 93-90
|Jack Stephens Center
|11/25/2023
|Tulsa
|W 84-82
|Jack Stephens Center
|11/28/2023
|Ball State
|W 90-64
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/1/2023
|Arkansas State
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/7/2023
|@ Central Arkansas
|-
|Farris Center
|12/10/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.