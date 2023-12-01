The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-5) will visit the Little Rock Trojans (3-4) after losing four consecutive road games. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Little Rock vs. Arkansas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Little Rock vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Little Rock vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Little Rock Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline BetMGM Little Rock (-1.5) 157.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Little Rock (-1.5) 159.5 -134 +110 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Little Rock vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends

Little Rock has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of six out of the Trojans' seven games this season have gone over the point total.

Arkansas State has covered three times in six matchups with a spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Red Wolves have hit the over twice.

