Little Rock vs. Arkansas State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 1
The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-5) will visit the Little Rock Trojans (3-4) after losing four consecutive road games. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Little Rock vs. Arkansas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Little Rock vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Little Rock vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Little Rock Moneyline
|Arkansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Little Rock (-1.5)
|157.5
|-135
|+110
|FanDuel
|Little Rock (-1.5)
|159.5
|-134
|+110
Little Rock vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends
- Little Rock has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- A total of six out of the Trojans' seven games this season have gone over the point total.
- Arkansas State has covered three times in six matchups with a spread this season.
- This season, games featuring the Red Wolves have hit the over twice.
