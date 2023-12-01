Friday's game that pits the Little Rock Trojans (3-4) against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-5) at Jack Stephens Center has a projected final score of 85-76 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Little Rock, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on December 1.

There is no line set for the game.

Little Rock vs. Arkansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Little Rock, Arkansas Venue: Jack Stephens Center

Little Rock vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Little Rock 85, Arkansas State 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Little Rock vs. Arkansas State

Computer Predicted Spread: Little Rock (-9.0)

Little Rock (-9.0) Computer Predicted Total: 160.4

Little Rock has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Arkansas State is 3-3-0. A total of six out of the Trojans' games this season have hit the over, and two of the Red Wolves' games have gone over.

Little Rock Performance Insights

The Trojans score 82.3 points per game (56th in college basketball) and allow 82.4 (348th in college basketball) for a -1 scoring differential overall.

The 30.1 rebounds per game Little Rock averages rank 303rd in college basketball. Its opponents grab 30.6 per contest.

Little Rock knocks down 6.4 three-pointers per game (264th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6 on average.

The Trojans rank 12th in college basketball by averaging 109.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 362nd in college basketball, allowing 110 points per 100 possessions.

Little Rock forces 10.4 turnovers per game (297th in college basketball) while committing 10.6 (92nd in college basketball play).

