The Little Rock Trojans (1-1) will play the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Little Rock vs. Arkansas State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Little Rock Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Little Rock Top Players (2022-23)

Myron Gardner: 13.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.2 PTS, 9.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Deantoni Gordon: 13.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK CJ White: 8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK D.J. Smith: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Isaiah Palermo: 7.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arkansas State Top Players (2022-23)

Omar El-Sheikh: 11.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK Caleb Fields: 11.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Terrance Ford Jr.: 10.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Markise Davis: 9.8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Avery Felts: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Little Rock vs. Arkansas State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Little Rock Rank Little Rock AVG Arkansas State AVG Arkansas State Rank 88th 75.4 Points Scored 65.7 321st 354th 79.4 Points Allowed 67.6 99th 96th 33.1 Rebounds 31.8 178th 76th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 8.8 155th 315th 6 3pt Made 6.3 288th 56th 14.8 Assists 13.1 169th 258th 12.6 Turnovers 10.9 84th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.