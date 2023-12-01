Little Rock vs. Arkansas State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 1
The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-5) visit the Little Rock Trojans (3-4) after losing four road games in a row. The Trojans are favored by just 1.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 160.5.
Little Rock vs. Arkansas State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Little Rock, Arkansas
- Venue: Jack Stephens Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Little Rock
|-1.5
|160.5
Little Rock Betting Records & Stats
- In four of seven games this season, Little Rock and its opponents have gone over 160.5 points.
- Little Rock has an average total of 164.7 in its outings this year, 4.2 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Trojans have gone 3-4-0 ATS this season.
- Little Rock won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.
- The Trojans have played as a favorite of -135 or more once this season and won that game.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Little Rock has a 57.4% chance to win.
Little Rock vs. Arkansas State Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 160.5
|% of Games Over 160.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Little Rock
|4
|57.1%
|82.3
|157.7
|82.4
|163
|152.2
|Arkansas State
|3
|50%
|75.4
|157.7
|80.6
|163
|157.2
Additional Little Rock Insights & Trends
- The Trojans score 82.3 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 80.6 the Red Wolves give up.
- When Little Rock totals more than 80.6 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
Little Rock vs. Arkansas State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Little Rock
|3-4-0
|1-0
|6-1-0
|Arkansas State
|3-3-0
|1-2
|2-4-0
Little Rock vs. Arkansas State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Little Rock
|Arkansas State
|8-5
|Home Record
|10-8
|2-16
|Away Record
|2-11
|6-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|9-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-8-0
|78.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.6
|73.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|58
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-6-0
|11-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-10-0
