The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-5) visit the Little Rock Trojans (3-4) after losing four road games in a row. The Trojans are favored by just 1.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 160.5.

Little Rock vs. Arkansas State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023

7:30 PM ET

ESPN+

Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas Venue: Jack Stephens Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Little Rock -1.5 160.5

Little Rock Betting Records & Stats

In four of seven games this season, Little Rock and its opponents have gone over 160.5 points.

Little Rock has an average total of 164.7 in its outings this year, 4.2 more points than this game's over/under.

The Trojans have gone 3-4-0 ATS this season.

Little Rock won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Trojans have played as a favorite of -135 or more once this season and won that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Little Rock has a 57.4% chance to win.

Little Rock vs. Arkansas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 160.5 % of Games Over 160.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Little Rock 4 57.1% 82.3 157.7 82.4 163 152.2 Arkansas State 3 50% 75.4 157.7 80.6 163 157.2

Additional Little Rock Insights & Trends

The Trojans score 82.3 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 80.6 the Red Wolves give up.

When Little Rock totals more than 80.6 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

Little Rock vs. Arkansas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Little Rock 3-4-0 1-0 6-1-0 Arkansas State 3-3-0 1-2 2-4-0

Little Rock vs. Arkansas State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Little Rock Arkansas State 8-5 Home Record 10-8 2-16 Away Record 2-11 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 9-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 73.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 11-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-10-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.