Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lonoke County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Lonoke County, Arkansas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Lonoke County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carlisle High School at Lee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Marianna, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
