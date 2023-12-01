Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pope County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Pope County, Arkansas today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pope County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rivercrest High School at Woodlawn High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Rison, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.