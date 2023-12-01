Arkansas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pulaski County This Week
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
If you live in Pulaski County, Arkansas and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Pulaski County, Arkansas High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Little Rock Christian Academy at Greenwood High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: TBA, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Little Rock Parkview at Shiloh Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: TBA, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
