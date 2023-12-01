Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Washington County, Arkansas today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Washington County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shiloh Christian School at Elkins High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Elkins, AR
- Conference: 4A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
