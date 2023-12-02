Saturday's game at Swinney Recreation Center has the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-2) going head to head against the UMKC Kangaroos (2-5) at 3:00 PM ET on December 2. Our computer prediction projects a 70-62 victory for Arkansas State.

In their last matchup on Tuesday, the Red Wolves claimed an 85-65 victory against UAPB.

Arkansas State vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri

Arkansas State vs. UMKC Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas State 70, UMKC 62

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Arkansas State Schedule Analysis

Arkansas State has two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.

The Kangaroos have the most Quadrant 3 losses in the country based on the RPI (two).

Arkansas State 2023-24 Best Wins

85-65 at home over UAPB (No. 243) on November 28

75-62 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 255) on November 9

Arkansas State Leaders

Izzy Higginbottom: 23.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 47.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

23.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 47.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Lauryn Pendleton: 11.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

11.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Anna: 7.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.2 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

7.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.2 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Wynter Rogers: 5.2 PTS, 37.9 FG%

5.2 PTS, 37.9 FG% Kendra Gillispie: 4.6 PTS, 30.0 FG%

Arkansas State Performance Insights

The Red Wolves have a +85 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.0 points per game. They're putting up 72.8 points per game, 95th in college basketball, and are allowing 55.8 per contest to rank 54th in college basketball.

