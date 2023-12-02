Blues vs. Coyotes Injury Report Today - December 2
The St. Louis Blues' (12-9-1) injury report has two players listed ahead of a Saturday, December 2 matchup with the Arizona Coyotes (11-9-2) at Mullett Arena, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET.
St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Anton Malmstrom
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Josh Jacobs
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Shea Weber
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Jakub Voracek
|RW
|Out
|Concussion
|Bryan Little
|C
|Out For Season
|Upper Body
|Jack McBain
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Travis Dermott
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Vladislav Kolyachonok
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Barrett Hayton
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Blues vs. Coyotes Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Tempe, Arizona
- Arena: Mullett Arena
Blues Season Insights
- With 66 goals (three per game), the Blues have the league's 24th-ranked offense.
- St. Louis allows 3.1 goals per game (68 total), which ranks 16th in the NHL.
- They have the 19th-ranked goal differential in the league at -2.
Coyotes Season Insights
- Arizona ranks 13th in the league with 70 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- They have the league's 12th-ranked goal differential at +3.
Blues vs. Coyotes Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Coyotes (-125)
|Blues (+105)
|6.5
