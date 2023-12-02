Sportsbooks have listed player props for Clayton Keller, Robert Thomas and others when the Arizona Coyotes host the St. Louis Blues at Mullett Arena on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

Blues vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blues vs. Coyotes Additional Info

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Thomas' eight goals and 15 assists in 22 games for St. Louis add up to 23 total points on the season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Nov. 30 0 1 1 0 at Wild Nov. 28 0 0 0 4 at Blackhawks Nov. 26 0 2 2 1 vs. Predators Nov. 24 1 1 2 3 at Coyotes Nov. 22 1 0 1 1

Pavel Buchnevich Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Pavel Buchnevich has racked up 18 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has eight goals and 10 assists.

Buchnevich Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Nov. 30 0 2 2 0 at Wild Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 at Blackhawks Nov. 26 1 2 3 4 vs. Predators Nov. 24 1 1 2 3 at Coyotes Nov. 22 0 0 0 0

Jordan Kyrou Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Jordan Kyrou has 15 points so far, including four goals and 11 assists.

Kyrou Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Nov. 30 0 2 2 1 at Wild Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 at Blackhawks Nov. 26 0 1 1 2 vs. Predators Nov. 24 0 1 1 3 at Coyotes Nov. 22 0 1 1 5

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

One of Arizona's top offensive players this season is Keller, who has 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) and plays an average of 19:36 per game.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Nov. 30 0 1 1 4 vs. Lightning Nov. 28 0 0 0 5 at Golden Knights Nov. 25 1 0 1 4 vs. Blues Nov. 22 0 1 1 0 vs. Kings Nov. 20 0 0 0 2

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

Nick Schmaltz is another of Arizona's offensive options, contributing 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) to the team.

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Nov. 30 1 0 1 3 vs. Lightning Nov. 28 0 0 0 1 at Golden Knights Nov. 25 0 1 1 1 vs. Blues Nov. 22 1 0 1 1 vs. Kings Nov. 20 0 0 0 3

