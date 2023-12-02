For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the St. Louis Blues and the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, is Brandon Saad a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brandon Saad score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Saad stats and insights

Saad has scored in three of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored versus the Coyotes this season in three games (seven shots).

Saad has no points on the power play.

Saad's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 67 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have one shutout, and they average 15.5 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Saad recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 13:26 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:44 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:18 Away W 4-2 11/24/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:14 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 13:56 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:29 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:25 Away L 5-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:10 Away L 5-1 11/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:27 Home W 5-0 11/11/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:03 Away W 8-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.