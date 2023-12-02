Central Arkansas vs. Little Rock Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 2
Saturday's game that pits the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (4-3) versus the Little Rock Trojans (0-5) at Jack Stephens Center is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 62-59 in favor of Central Arkansas. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 2.
The Sugar Bears' most recent contest on Wednesday ended in a 77-64 victory over Lindenwood (MO).
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Central Arkansas vs. Little Rock Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Central Arkansas vs. Little Rock Score Prediction
- Prediction: Central Arkansas 62, Little Rock 59
Other ASUN Predictions
Central Arkansas Schedule Analysis
- The Sugar Bears' signature win this season came in a 56-45 victory over the UT Martin Skyhawks on November 14.
- Central Arkansas has three wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in Division 1.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Central Arkansas 2023-24 Best Wins
- 56-45 at home over UT Martin (No. 232) on November 14
- 90-84 on the road over Denver (No. 251) on November 24
- 77-64 on the road over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 337) on November 29
Central Arkansas Leaders
- Leah Mafua: 10.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.0 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
- Jade Upshaw: 12.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.1 FG%, 54.3 3PT% (19-for-35)
- Bree Stephens: 5.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.7 BLK, 37.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Randrea Wright: 12.1 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
- Kinley Fisher: 13.0 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36)
Central Arkansas Performance Insights
- The Sugar Bears are outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game, with a +71 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.7 points per game (107th in college basketball) and give up 61.6 per outing (140th in college basketball).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.