Saturday's game that pits the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (4-3) versus the Little Rock Trojans (0-5) at Jack Stephens Center is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 62-59 in favor of Central Arkansas. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Sugar Bears' most recent contest on Wednesday ended in a 77-64 victory over Lindenwood (MO).

Central Arkansas vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Central Arkansas vs. Little Rock Score Prediction

Prediction: Central Arkansas 62, Little Rock 59

Other ASUN Predictions

Central Arkansas Schedule Analysis

The Sugar Bears' signature win this season came in a 56-45 victory over the UT Martin Skyhawks on November 14.

Central Arkansas has three wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in Division 1.

Central Arkansas 2023-24 Best Wins

56-45 at home over UT Martin (No. 232) on November 14

90-84 on the road over Denver (No. 251) on November 24

77-64 on the road over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 337) on November 29

Central Arkansas Leaders

Leah Mafua: 10.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.0 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

10.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.0 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Jade Upshaw: 12.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.1 FG%, 54.3 3PT% (19-for-35)

12.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.1 FG%, 54.3 3PT% (19-for-35) Bree Stephens: 5.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.7 BLK, 37.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

5.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.7 BLK, 37.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Randrea Wright: 12.1 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

12.1 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Kinley Fisher: 13.0 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36)

Central Arkansas Performance Insights

The Sugar Bears are outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game, with a +71 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.7 points per game (107th in college basketball) and give up 61.6 per outing (140th in college basketball).

