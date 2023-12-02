Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chicot County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Chicot County, Arkansas has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chicot County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dermott High School at Drew Central High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 1
- Location: Monticello, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeside High School at Fordyce High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Fordyce, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.