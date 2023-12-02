Desmond Bane could make a big impact for the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, versus the Phoenix Suns.

Bane, in his previous game (December 1 win against the Mavericks), put up 30 points, five assists and two blocks.

In this piece we'll break down Bane's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 23.6 22.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 4.1 Assists 5.5 5.2 6.3 PRA -- 33.3 32.8 PR -- 28.1 26.5 3PM 3.5 3.3 3.4



Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 21.1% of the Grizzlies' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.2 per contest.

He's taken 9.0 threes per game, or 22.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Bane's Grizzlies average 102.7 possessions per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 101.6 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Suns have allowed 113.5 points per game, which is 17th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Suns are second in the league, giving up 40.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Suns have allowed 25.5 per game, 14th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Suns have given up 11.4 makes per game, fifth in the NBA.

Desmond Bane vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 34 6 5 10 0 0 1

