Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Drew County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Drew County, Arkansas? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Drew County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dermott High School at Drew Central High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 1
- Location: Monticello, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
El Dorado High School at Drew Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Monticello, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
