How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Suns Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns (11-8) take the court against the Memphis Grizzlies (5-13) on December 2, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Grizzlies.
Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
Grizzlies vs Suns Additional Info
|Suns vs Grizzlies Players to Watch
|Suns vs Grizzlies Betting Trends & Stats
|Suns vs Grizzlies Prediction
|Suns vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Suns vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
|Suns vs Grizzlies Player Props
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies are shooting 43% from the field, 3.4% lower than the 46.4% the Suns' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Memphis has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.4% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 14th.
- The Grizzlies put up 7.8 fewer points per game (105.7) than the Suns give up (113.5).
- When it scores more than 113.5 points, Memphis is 1-1.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- The Grizzlies average fewer points per game at home (103.6) than on the road (107.9), but also concede fewer at home (111.2) than on the road (112.1).
- At home Memphis is allowing 111.2 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than it is on the road (112.1).
- At home the Grizzlies are collecting 23.3 assists per game, two less than on the road (25.3).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Brandon Clarke
|Out
|Achilles
|Steven Adams
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Jake LaRavia
|Out
|Eye
|Marcus Smart
|Out
|Ankle
|Luke Kennard
|Out
|Knee
