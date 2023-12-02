You can find player prop bet odds for Kevin Durant, Desmond Bane and other players on the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies prior to their matchup at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday at Footprint Center.

Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSSE

AZFamily and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: +112)

Saturday's prop bet for Bane is 23.5 points, 0.1 fewer than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 4.5 -- equals his over/under on Saturday.

Bane's assist average -- 5.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Saturday's prop bet (5.5).

Bane averages 3.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (3.5).

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: +106) 1.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: +136)

Jaren Jackson Jr. has averaged 18.6 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.1 points more than Saturday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 6.0 -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (6.5).

Jackson has averaged 1.9 assists per game this season, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Saturday (1.5).

Jackson has connected on 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -104) 7.5 (Over: +112) 6.5 (Over: +124) 2.5 (Over: +132)

The 31.2 points Durant has scored per game this season is 0.7 more than his prop bet over/under set for Saturday (30.5).

He has pulled down 6.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (7.5).

Durant has averaged 5.8 assists per game, 0.7 fewer than Saturday's assist over/under (6.5).

Durant has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: +106) 1.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: +136)

Jusuf Nurkic's 12.0-point scoring average is 0.5 less than Saturday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 9.2 per game -- is 0.3 less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (9.5).

Nurkic averages 3.9 assists, 0.4 more than Saturday's prop bet (3.5).

