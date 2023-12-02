Saturday's contest features the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (4-3) and the Little Rock Trojans (0-5) matching up at Jack Stephens Center in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 62-59 victory for Central Arkansas according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 2.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Trojans suffered a 58-45 loss to Ole Miss.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Little Rock vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Little Rock vs. Central Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Central Arkansas 62, Little Rock 59

Other OVC Predictions

Little Rock Schedule Analysis

The Trojans have four losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, the most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Little Rock Leaders

Jayla Brooks: 6.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

6.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Faith Lee: 12.6 PTS, 36.9 FG%

12.6 PTS, 36.9 FG% Jordan Holman: 7.3 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)

7.3 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5) Leilani Wimbish-Gay: 4.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 22.2 FG%

4.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 22.2 FG% Jaiyah Harris-Smith: 3.7 PTS, 28.6 FG%

Little Rock Performance Insights

The Trojans have been outscored by 24.2 points per game (scoring 41.2 points per game to rank 359th in college basketball while allowing 65.4 per outing to rank 211th in college basketball) and have a -121 scoring differential overall.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.