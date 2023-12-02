Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ouachita County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Ouachita County, Arkansas today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Ouachita County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bearden High School at Monticello High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Monticello, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Camden Fairview High School at Hamburg High School
- Game Time: 8:20 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Fordyce, AR
- Conference: 4A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
