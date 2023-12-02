How to Watch the Premier League: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, December 2
Luton Town and Brentford FC take the pitch in one of many compelling matchups on the Premier League slate today.
Information on live coverage of today's Premier League play is included for you.
Premier League Streaming Live Today
Watch Brentford FC vs Luton Town
Luton Town is on the road to play Brentford FC at Brentford Community Stadium in London.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Brentford FC (-215)
- Underdog: Luton Town (+600)
- Draw: (+360)
Watch Arsenal FC vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers travels to face Arsenal FC at Emirates Stadium in London.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Arsenal FC (-370)
- Underdog: Wolverhampton Wanderers (+1000)
- Draw: (+500)
Watch Burnley FC vs Sheffield United
Sheffield United travels to take on Burnley FC at Turf Moor in Burnley.
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Burnley FC (-125)
- Underdog: Sheffield United (+360)
- Draw: (+270)
Watch Nottingham Forest vs Everton FC
Everton FC journeys to play Nottingham Forest at City Ground in Nottingham.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Everton FC (+160)
- Underdog: Nottingham Forest (+180)
- Draw: (+235)
Watch Newcastle United vs Manchester United
Manchester United makes the trip to match up with Newcastle United at St James' Park in Newcastle.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Newcastle United (-105)
- Underdog: Manchester United (+275)
- Draw: (+285)
