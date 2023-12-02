Saturday's contest features the Providence Friars (6-1) and the Rhode Island Rams (5-2) clashing at Amica Mutual Pavilion in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 76-65 victory for heavily favored Providence according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on December 2.

There is no line set for the game.

Providence vs. Rhode Island Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Providence vs. Rhode Island Score Prediction

Prediction: Providence 76, Rhode Island 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Providence vs. Rhode Island

Computer Predicted Spread: Providence (-10.8)

Providence (-10.8) Computer Predicted Total: 141.4

Providence's record against the spread so far this season is 3-3-0, and Rhode Island's is 4-1-0. One of the Friars' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Rams' games have gone over.

Providence Performance Insights

The Friars are outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game with a +94 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.3 points per game (165th in college basketball) and give up 62.9 per contest (30th in college basketball).

The 36.6 rebounds per game Providence averages rank 64th in the country, and are 6.2 more than the 30.4 its opponents collect per contest.

Providence hits 7.7 three-pointers per game (159th in college basketball) at a 32.3% rate (209th in college basketball), compared to the 5.9 per game its opponents make at a 28.9% rate.

The Friars' 94.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 181st in college basketball, and the 78.0 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 16th in college basketball.

Providence and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Friars commit 13.4 per game (281st in college basketball) and force 12.4 (171st in college basketball play).

Rhode Island Performance Insights

The Rams outscore opponents by 7.2 points per game (posting 76.3 points per game, 165th in college basketball, and giving up 69.1 per contest, 148th in college basketball) and have a +50 scoring differential.

Rhode Island wins the rebound battle by 7.1 boards on average. It records 36.1 rebounds per game, 76th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 29.0.

Rhode Island knocks down 6.0 three-pointers per game (283rd in college basketball) while shooting 35.0% from deep (123rd in college basketball). It is making 2.3 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 8.3 per game at 33.7%.

Rhode Island has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.6 per game (157th in college basketball) while forcing 8.4 (355th in college basketball).

