Robert Thomas will be among those in action Saturday when his St. Louis Blues meet the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena. There are prop bets for Thomas available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Robert Thomas vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thomas Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Thomas has averaged 20:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +8.

Thomas has a goal in eight of 22 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 16 of 22 games this season, Thomas has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 10 of 22 games this year, Thomas has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 64.5% that Thomas hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 50% of Thomas going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Thomas Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 67 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 22 Games 6 23 Points 4 8 Goals 3 15 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.