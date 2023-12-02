Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sebastian County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Sebastian County, Arkansas, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sebastian County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mansfield High School at Elkins High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Elkins, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
