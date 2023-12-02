The No. 23 Toledo Rockets (11-1) and Miami (OH) RedHawks (10-2) will match up in the MAC Championship Game. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Toledo vs. Miami (OH)?

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Ford Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Toledo 27, Miami (OH) 20

Toledo 27, Miami (OH) 20 Toledo has won all 10 of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

The Rockets have won all nine games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter.

Miami (OH) has won two of the four games it has played as an underdog this season.

The RedHawks have a record of in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +240 on the moneyline.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rockets' implied win probability is 75.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Miami (OH) (+7.5)



Miami (OH) (+7.5) Toledo has five wins in 11 games versus the spread this season.

This season, the Rockets have an against the spread record of 3-6 in their nine games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

Miami (OH) has eight wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The RedHawks have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44)



Over (44) This season, eight of Toledo's 12 games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 44 points.

This season, four of Miami (OH)'s games have ended with a score higher than 44 points.

Toledo averages 35.3 points per game against Miami (OH)'s 27.3, amounting to 18.6 points over the contest's point total of 44.

Splits Tables

Toledo

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.1 50.3 50 Implied Total AVG 31.6 33 30.5 ATS Record 5-6-0 2-3-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 6-5-0 3-2-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-0 5-0 5-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Miami (OH)

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.4 41 43.2 Implied Total AVG 26.3 25 27 ATS Record 8-3-0 3-1-0 5-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-7-0 0-4-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-0 3-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-1 2-1

