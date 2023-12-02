The AAC Championship will be decided by a matchup between the No. 17 Tulane Green Wave (11-1) and the No. 25 SMU Mustangs (10-2). Keep scrolling for a look at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Tulane vs. SMU?

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: SMU 28, Tulane 24

SMU 28, Tulane 24 Tulane has been favored on the moneyline a total of 10 times this season, and they've won all of those games.

The Green Wave have played in 10 games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter and won them all.

SMU has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

This season, the Mustangs have been at least a +130 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Green Wave have an implied win probability of 61.5%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: SMU (+3)



SMU (+3) Tulane has played 11 games, posting five wins against the spread.

This season, the Green Wave have an against the spread record of 5-5 in their 10 games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Against the spread, SMU is 6-5-0 this year.

The Mustangs have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 3 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (46.5)



Over (46.5) Tulane and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's over/under of 46.5 points six times this season.

There have been nine SMU games that have ended with a combined score higher than 46.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 69.7 points per game, 23.2 points more than the over/under of 46.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Tulane

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.6 56.9 49.7 Implied Total AVG 33.2 35.8 30 ATS Record 5-6-0 2-4-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-9-0 1-5-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-0 5-0 5-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

SMU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.7 57.3 59.9 Implied Total AVG 38 39.4 36.8 ATS Record 6-5-0 4-1-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-1 2-3-0 2-3-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-0 5-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

