Sunday's game that pits the No. 2 UCLA Bruins (6-0) against the Arkansas Razorbacks (7-1) at Bud Walton Arena has a projected final score of 76-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UCLA. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Razorbacks enter this contest following a 71-58 victory against Florida State on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Arkansas vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arkansas vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: UCLA 76, Arkansas 68

Other SEC Predictions

Arkansas Schedule Analysis

The Razorbacks' signature win this season came in a 71-58 victory over the No. 15 Florida State Seminoles on November 30.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Razorbacks are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.

Arkansas has one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in Division 1.

The Razorbacks have three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Arkansas 2023-24 Best Wins

71-58 on the road over Florida State (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 30

65-62 over Wisconsin (No. 62) on November 24

82-79 at home over Murray State (No. 100) on November 10

81-76 at home over UL Monroe (No. 109) on November 7

82-67 on the road over Arkansas State (No. 139) on November 17

Arkansas Leaders

Saylor Poffenbarger: 10.6 PTS, 12.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.6 BLK, 36.0 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43)

10.6 PTS, 12.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.6 BLK, 36.0 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43) Taliah Scott: 23.3 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (14-for-60)

23.3 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (14-for-60) Makayla Daniels: 11.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.4 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)

11.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.4 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36) Samara Spencer: 11.8 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

11.8 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36) Maryam Dauda: 7.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks have a +78 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.7 points per game. They're putting up 74.6 points per game to rank 81st in college basketball and are allowing 64.9 per contest to rank 204th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.