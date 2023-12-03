How to Watch the Arkansas vs. UCLA Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Arkansas Razorbacks (7-1) will be attempting to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the UCLA Bruins (6-0) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: SEC Network+
Arkansas vs. UCLA Scoring Comparison
- The Bruins' 91.2 points per game are 26.3 more points than the 64.9 the Razorbacks allow.
- UCLA is 6-0 when it scores more than 64.9 points.
- Arkansas' record is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 91.2 points.
- The 74.6 points per game the Razorbacks record are 15.9 more points than the Bruins allow (58.7).
- Arkansas is 7-0 when scoring more than 58.7 points.
- When UCLA gives up fewer than 74.6 points, it is 6-0.
- The Razorbacks shoot 38.2% from the field, 4.9% higher than the Bruins allow defensively.
- The Bruins shoot 52.1% from the field, 15.5% higher than the Razorbacks allow.
Arkansas Leaders
- Saylor Poffenbarger: 10.6 PTS, 12.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.6 BLK, 36.0 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43)
- Taliah Scott: 23.3 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (14-for-60)
- Makayla Daniels: 11.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.4 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)
- Samara Spencer: 11.8 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)
- Maryam Dauda: 7.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
Arkansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Wisconsin
|W 65-62
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/25/2023
|Marquette
|L 74-58
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Florida State
|W 71-58
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/3/2023
|UCLA
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/7/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/10/2023
|UAPB
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
