The Arkansas Razorbacks (7-1) will be attempting to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the UCLA Bruins (6-0) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Arkansas vs. UCLA Scoring Comparison

  • The Bruins' 91.2 points per game are 26.3 more points than the 64.9 the Razorbacks allow.
  • UCLA is 6-0 when it scores more than 64.9 points.
  • Arkansas' record is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 91.2 points.
  • The 74.6 points per game the Razorbacks record are 15.9 more points than the Bruins allow (58.7).
  • Arkansas is 7-0 when scoring more than 58.7 points.
  • When UCLA gives up fewer than 74.6 points, it is 6-0.
  • The Razorbacks shoot 38.2% from the field, 4.9% higher than the Bruins allow defensively.
  • The Bruins shoot 52.1% from the field, 15.5% higher than the Razorbacks allow.

Arkansas Leaders

  • Saylor Poffenbarger: 10.6 PTS, 12.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.6 BLK, 36.0 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43)
  • Taliah Scott: 23.3 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (14-for-60)
  • Makayla Daniels: 11.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.4 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)
  • Samara Spencer: 11.8 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)
  • Maryam Dauda: 7.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

Arkansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Wisconsin W 65-62 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/25/2023 Marquette L 74-58 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/30/2023 @ Florida State W 71-58 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/3/2023 UCLA - Bud Walton Arena
12/7/2023 Louisiana Tech - Bud Walton Arena
12/10/2023 UAPB - Bud Walton Arena

