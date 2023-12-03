The Arkansas Razorbacks (7-1) will be attempting to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the UCLA Bruins (6-0) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Arkansas vs. UCLA Scoring Comparison

The Bruins' 91.2 points per game are 26.3 more points than the 64.9 the Razorbacks allow.

UCLA is 6-0 when it scores more than 64.9 points.

Arkansas' record is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 91.2 points.

The 74.6 points per game the Razorbacks record are 15.9 more points than the Bruins allow (58.7).

Arkansas is 7-0 when scoring more than 58.7 points.

When UCLA gives up fewer than 74.6 points, it is 6-0.

The Razorbacks shoot 38.2% from the field, 4.9% higher than the Bruins allow defensively.

The Bruins shoot 52.1% from the field, 15.5% higher than the Razorbacks allow.

Arkansas Leaders

Saylor Poffenbarger: 10.6 PTS, 12.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.6 BLK, 36.0 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43)

10.6 PTS, 12.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.6 BLK, 36.0 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43) Taliah Scott: 23.3 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (14-for-60)

23.3 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (14-for-60) Makayla Daniels: 11.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.4 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)

11.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.4 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36) Samara Spencer: 11.8 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

11.8 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36) Maryam Dauda: 7.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arkansas Schedule