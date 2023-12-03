Looking at the schools in the Big Ten, who are the top teams in the conference going into Week 14 of the college football schedule? In this week's power rankings, which are located below, we break down each team and how they stack up.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big Ten Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Michigan

Current Record: 12-0 | Projected Record: 12-0

12-0 | 12-0 Odds to Win Big Ten: -200

-200 Overall Rank: 1st

1st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 55th

55th Last Game: W 30-24 vs Ohio State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Michigan jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Iowa

Iowa Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel:

2. Ohio State

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

11-1 | 10-1 Odds to Win Big Ten: +175

+175 Overall Rank: 3rd

3rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 26th

26th Last Game: L 30-24 vs Michigan

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Ohio State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

3. Penn State

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

10-2 | 9-2 Odds to Win Big Ten: +750

+750 Overall Rank: 4th

4th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 38th

38th Last Game: W 42-0 vs Michigan State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Penn State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

4. Iowa

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 10-2

10-2 | 10-2 Odds to Win Big Ten: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 33rd

33rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 68th

68th Last Game: W 13-10 vs Nebraska

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Iowa jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Michigan

Michigan Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel:

5. Maryland

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 6-5

7-5 | 6-5 Odds to Win Big Ten: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 34th

34th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 43rd

43rd Last Game: W 42-24 vs Rutgers

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Maryland jerseys, shirts, and much more.

6. Wisconsin

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 7-5

7-5 | 7-5 Odds to Win Big Ten: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 56th

56th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 66th

66th Last Game: W 28-14 vs Minnesota

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Wisconsin jerseys, shirts, and much more.

7. Rutgers

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 5-6

6-6 | 5-6 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 59th

59th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 23rd

23rd Last Game: L 42-24 vs Maryland

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Rutgers jerseys, shirts, and much more.

8. Northwestern

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 6-5

7-5 | 6-5 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 60th

60th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 60th

60th Last Game: W 45-43 vs Illinois

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Northwestern jerseys, shirts, and much more.

9. Nebraska

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 5-7

5-7 | 5-7 Odds to Win Big Ten: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 68th

68th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 65th

65th Last Game: L 13-10 vs Iowa

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Nebraska jerseys, shirts, and much more.

10. Purdue

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 4-8

4-8 | 4-8 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 74th

74th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 36th

36th Last Game: W 35-31 vs Indiana

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Purdue jerseys, shirts, and much more.

11. Illinois

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 5-7

5-7 | 5-7 Odds to Win Big Ten: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 76th

76th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 58th

58th Last Game: L 45-43 vs Northwestern

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Illinois jerseys, shirts, and much more.

12. Minnesota

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 5-7

5-7 | 5-7 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 77th

77th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 51st

51st Last Game: L 28-14 vs Wisconsin

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Minnesota jerseys, shirts, and much more.

13. Indiana

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-9 | 2-9 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 89th

89th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 18th

18th Last Game: L 35-31 vs Purdue

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Indiana jerseys, shirts, and much more.

14. Michigan State

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 3-8

4-8 | 3-8 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 93rd

93rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 3rd

3rd Last Game: L 42-0 vs Penn State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Michigan State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.