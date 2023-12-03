How to Watch Central Arkansas vs. Hawaii on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-1) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-8) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Central Arkansas vs. Hawaii Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Central Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Bears are shooting 39.4% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 42.5% the Rainbow Warriors' opponents have shot this season.
- Central Arkansas has put together a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.5% from the field.
- The Rainbow Warriors are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bears rank 75th.
- The Bears' 69 points per game are just two more points than the 67 the Rainbow Warriors allow.
- Central Arkansas is 1-5 when it scores more than 67 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Central Arkansas Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Central Arkansas is averaging 15.3 more points per game at home (77.5) than on the road (62.2).
- The Bears are allowing fewer points at home (69.3 per game) than on the road (81).
- Central Arkansas drains more 3-pointers at home (9.3 per game) than on the road (6.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than away (30.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Central Arkansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|L 74-71
|Farris Center
|11/26/2023
|New Orleans
|L 79-74
|Farris Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|L 90-63
|Gersten Pavilion
|12/3/2023
|@ Hawaii
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/7/2023
|Little Rock
|-
|Farris Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Eastern Illinois
|-
|Lantz Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.