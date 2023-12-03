The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-1) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-8) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Central Arkansas vs. Hawaii Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN+

Central Arkansas Stats Insights

The Bears are shooting 39.4% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 42.5% the Rainbow Warriors' opponents have shot this season.

Central Arkansas has put together a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.5% from the field.

The Rainbow Warriors are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bears rank 75th.

The Bears' 69 points per game are just two more points than the 67 the Rainbow Warriors allow.

Central Arkansas is 1-5 when it scores more than 67 points.

Central Arkansas Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Central Arkansas is averaging 15.3 more points per game at home (77.5) than on the road (62.2).

The Bears are allowing fewer points at home (69.3 per game) than on the road (81).

Central Arkansas drains more 3-pointers at home (9.3 per game) than on the road (6.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than away (30.9%).

Central Arkansas Upcoming Schedule