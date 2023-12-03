The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-1) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-8) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Central Arkansas vs. Hawaii Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Central Arkansas Stats Insights

  • The Bears are shooting 39.4% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 42.5% the Rainbow Warriors' opponents have shot this season.
  • Central Arkansas has put together a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.5% from the field.
  • The Rainbow Warriors are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bears rank 75th.
  • The Bears' 69 points per game are just two more points than the 67 the Rainbow Warriors allow.
  • Central Arkansas is 1-5 when it scores more than 67 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Central Arkansas Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Central Arkansas is averaging 15.3 more points per game at home (77.5) than on the road (62.2).
  • The Bears are allowing fewer points at home (69.3 per game) than on the road (81).
  • Central Arkansas drains more 3-pointers at home (9.3 per game) than on the road (6.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than away (30.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Central Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Eastern Michigan L 74-71 Farris Center
11/26/2023 New Orleans L 79-74 Farris Center
11/29/2023 @ Loyola Marymount L 90-63 Gersten Pavilion
12/3/2023 @ Hawaii - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/7/2023 Little Rock - Farris Center
12/10/2023 @ Eastern Illinois - Lantz Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.