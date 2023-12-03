The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-8) will be attempting to snap a seven-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawaii vs. Central Arkansas matchup in this article.

Central Arkansas vs. Hawaii Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Central Arkansas vs. Hawaii Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Hawaii Moneyline Central Arkansas Moneyline BetMGM Hawaii (-19.5) 145.5 -5000 +1400 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Central Arkansas vs. Hawaii Betting Trends

Central Arkansas has covered three times in eight matchups with a spread this year.

The Bears have been an underdog by 19.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Hawaii has won two games against the spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Rainbow Warriors' four games have hit the over.

