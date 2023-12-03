Sunday's contest between the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-1) and Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-8) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 84-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Hawaii, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET on December 3.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Central Arkansas vs. Hawaii Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: Spectrum Sports

Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Central Arkansas vs. Hawaii Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawaii 84, Central Arkansas 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Central Arkansas vs. Hawaii

Computer Predicted Spread: Hawaii (-22.3)

Hawaii (-22.3) Computer Predicted Total: 145.6

Hawaii has a 2-2-0 record against the spread this season compared to Central Arkansas, who is 3-5-0 ATS. A total of three out of the Rainbow Warriors' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Bears' games have gone over.

Central Arkansas Performance Insights

The Bears put up 69 points per game (289th in college basketball) while allowing 75.8 per outing (282nd in college basketball). They have a -61 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.8 points per game.

Central Arkansas comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 1.9 boards. It pulls down 33.7 rebounds per game (168th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.6.

Central Arkansas knocks down 1.4 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 7.9 (138th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.3.

Central Arkansas and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Bears commit 13.3 per game (271st in college basketball) and force 12.8 (144th in college basketball).

