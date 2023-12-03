Central Arkansas vs. Hawaii December 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-4) meet the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-0) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. This clash will start at 10:00 PM ET on Spectrum Sports.
Central Arkansas vs. Hawaii Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Spectrum Sports
Central Arkansas Players to Watch
- Justin McKoy: 13.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Bernardo da Silva: 11.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Noel Coleman: 15.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- JoVon McClanahan: 11.0 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Mor Seck: 8.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
Hawaii Top Players (2022-23)
- Kamaka Hepa: 11.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- McClanahan: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- da Silva: 9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Coleman: 12.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Samuta Avea: 10.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
Central Arkansas vs. Hawaii Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Hawaii Rank
|Hawaii AVG
|Central Arkansas AVG
|Central Arkansas Rank
|300th
|66.9
|Points Scored
|72.9
|148th
|14th
|61.8
|Points Allowed
|81.5
|359th
|156th
|32.1
|Rebounds
|32.0
|163rd
|222nd
|8.0
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|121st
|256th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|8.5
|60th
|324th
|11.1
|Assists
|12.4
|230th
|132nd
|11.4
|Turnovers
|13.0
|291st
