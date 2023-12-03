The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-4) meet the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-0) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. This clash will start at 10:00 PM ET on Spectrum Sports.

Central Arkansas vs. Hawaii Game Information

Central Arkansas Players to Watch

  • Justin McKoy: 13.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Bernardo da Silva: 11.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Noel Coleman: 15.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • JoVon McClanahan: 11.0 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Mor Seck: 8.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

Hawaii Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kamaka Hepa: 11.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • McClanahan: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • da Silva: 9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Coleman: 12.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Samuta Avea: 10.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Central Arkansas vs. Hawaii Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Hawaii Rank Hawaii AVG Central Arkansas AVG Central Arkansas Rank
300th 66.9 Points Scored 72.9 148th
14th 61.8 Points Allowed 81.5 359th
156th 32.1 Rebounds 32.0 163rd
222nd 8.0 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st
256th 6.7 3pt Made 8.5 60th
324th 11.1 Assists 12.4 230th
132nd 11.4 Turnovers 13.0 291st

