Central Arkansas vs. Hawaii: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 3
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-1) are heavily favored (by 19.5 points) to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-8) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The point total for the matchup is set at 145.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Central Arkansas vs. Hawaii Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hawaii
|-19.5
|145.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bears Betting Records & Stats
- Central Arkansas has combined with its opponent to score more than 145.5 points in five of eight games this season.
- Central Arkansas' games this season have had an average of 144.8 points, 0.7 fewer points than this game's point total.
- So far this year, Central Arkansas has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread.
- Central Arkansas has been underdogs in seven games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.
- The Bears have played as an underdog of +1400 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Central Arkansas has a 6.7% chance of walking away with the win.
Central Arkansas vs. Hawaii Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 145.5
|% of Games Over 145.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Hawaii
|1
|25%
|77.2
|146.2
|67.0
|142.8
|137.8
|Central Arkansas
|5
|62.5%
|69.0
|146.2
|75.8
|142.8
|152
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Central Arkansas Insights & Trends
- The Bears score an average of 69.0 points per game, just 2.0 more points than the 67.0 the Rainbow Warriors give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 67.0 points, Central Arkansas is 3-2 against the spread and 1-5 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Central Arkansas vs. Hawaii Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hawaii
|2-2-0
|0-0
|3-1-0
|Central Arkansas
|3-5-0
|1-2
|3-5-0
Central Arkansas vs. Hawaii Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Hawaii
|Central Arkansas
|12-5
|Home Record
|6-8
|6-4
|Away Record
|2-13
|5-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-10-0
|67.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.5
|67.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.1
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-8-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.