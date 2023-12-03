The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-1) are heavily favored (by 19.5 points) to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-8) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The point total for the matchup is set at 145.5.

Central Arkansas vs. Hawaii Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawaii -19.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bears Betting Records & Stats

Central Arkansas has combined with its opponent to score more than 145.5 points in five of eight games this season.

Central Arkansas' games this season have had an average of 144.8 points, 0.7 fewer points than this game's point total.

So far this year, Central Arkansas has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread.

Central Arkansas has been underdogs in seven games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

The Bears have played as an underdog of +1400 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Central Arkansas has a 6.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Central Arkansas vs. Hawaii Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawaii 1 25% 77.2 146.2 67.0 142.8 137.8 Central Arkansas 5 62.5% 69.0 146.2 75.8 142.8 152

Additional Central Arkansas Insights & Trends

The Bears score an average of 69.0 points per game, just 2.0 more points than the 67.0 the Rainbow Warriors give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 67.0 points, Central Arkansas is 3-2 against the spread and 1-5 overall.

Central Arkansas vs. Hawaii Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawaii 2-2-0 0-0 3-1-0 Central Arkansas 3-5-0 1-2 3-5-0

Central Arkansas vs. Hawaii Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Hawaii Central Arkansas 12-5 Home Record 6-8 6-4 Away Record 2-13 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-10-0 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

