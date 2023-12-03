Will Derrick Henry Score a Touchdown Against the Colts in Week 13?
Will Derrick Henry score a touchdown when the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts come together in Week 13 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.
Will Derrick Henry score a touchdown against the Colts?
Odds to score a TD this game: -175 (Bet $17.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Henry has rushed 176 times for a team-high 739 yards (67.2 per game), with six touchdowns.
- Henry also has 21 catches for 167 yards (15.2 per game).
- Henry has recorded multiple rushing touchdowns once this year, and has scored in five games.
Derrick Henry Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|15
|63
|0
|2
|56
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|25
|80
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|11
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|22
|122
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|13
|43
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|12
|97
|1
|2
|16
|0
|Week 8
|Falcons
|22
|101
|0
|4
|21
|0
|Week 9
|@Steelers
|17
|75
|1
|3
|27
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|11
|24
|0
|1
|-4
|0
|Week 11
|@Jaguars
|10
|38
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 12
|Panthers
|18
|76
|2
|1
|0
|0
