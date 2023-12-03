Kansas City Chiefs receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling has a tough matchup in Week 13 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), playing the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are giving up the ninth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 205.1 per game.

Valdes-Scantling has accumulated 15 catches for 248 yards and one TD this campaign this year. He has been targeted on 28 occasions, and averages 22.5 yards receiving.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Valdes-Scantling and the Chiefs with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Valdes-Scantling vs. the Packers

Valdes-Scantling vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games Green Bay has allowed two opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Packers have allowed 12 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Green Bay on the season.

The Packers give up 205.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Packers have totaled 12 touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). The Packers' defense is sixth in the NFL in that category.

Watch Chiefs vs Packers on Fubo!

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Valdes-Scantling with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Valdes-Scantling Receiving Insights

In five of 11 games this year, Valdes-Scantling has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Valdes-Scantling has been targeted on 28 of his team's 417 passing attempts this season (6.7% target share).

He has been targeted 28 times this season, averaging 8.9 yards per target.

In one of 11 games this season, Valdes-Scantling has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has scored one of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (3.7%).

Valdes-Scantling (three red zone targets) has been targeted 4.9% of the time in the red zone (61 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Valdes-Scantling's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 2 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 3 REC / 84 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.