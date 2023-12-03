With 13 games on the NHL menu Saturday, you have lots of chances to place an anytime goal-scorer wager. Keep scrolling for the odds on players from each contest.

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch NHL action all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +100 to score

Avalanche vs. Ducks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 Rantanen's stats: 12 goals in 22 games

Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +100 to score

Avalanche vs. Ducks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 MacKinnon's stats: 8 goals in 22 games

Kyle Connor (Jets) +100 to score

Jets vs. Blackhawks

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 Connor's stats: 14 goals in 22 games

David Pastrnak (Bruins) +115 to score

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 Pastrnak's stats: 13 goals in 22 games

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) +120 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 Matthews' stats: 14 goals in 21 games

Mark Scheifele (Jets) +130 to score

Jets vs. Blackhawks

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 Scheifele's stats: 7 goals in 22 games

William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +130 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 Nylander's stats: 12 goals in 21 games

Sidney Crosby (Penguins) +135 to score

Penguins vs. Flyers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 Crosby's stats: 14 goals in 22 games

Jake Guentzel (Penguins) +140 to score

Penguins vs. Flyers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 Guentzel's stats: 7 goals in 22 games

Valeri Nichushkin (Avalanche) +140 to score

Avalanche vs. Ducks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 Nichushkin's stats: 10 goals in 22 games

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.