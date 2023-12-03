Indianapolis (6-5) brings a three-game winning streak into a matchup with Tennessee (4-7) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Nissan Stadium. The line predicts a close game, with the Colts favored by 1 point. The over/under in the outing is set at 42 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Colts square off against the Titans. For those who intend to place some in-game bets, we have all of the info you need to know about these two teams.

Titans vs. Colts Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Titans have led four times, have been losing six times, and have been tied one time at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Colts have been winning six times, have been losing three times, and have been tied two times.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 5.6 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 5.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Titans have outscored their opponent in the second quarter four times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up two times in 11 games this year.

The Colts have won the second quarter in four games this season, lost the second quarter in three games, and they've tied in the second quarter in four games.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 7.6 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 7.6 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 11 games this season, the Titans have won the third quarter five times, lost five times, and tied one time.

In 11 games this year, the Colts have outscored their opponent in the third quarter four times, lost six times, and been knotted up one time.

On offense, Indianapolis is averaging 3.5 points in the third quarter (24th-ranked) this season. It is giving up 5.2 points on average in the third quarter (23rd-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

So far this season, the Titans have won the fourth quarter in one game, lost that quarter in six games, and they've tied in that quarter in four games.

In 11 games this season, the Colts have won the fourth quarter five times, lost five times, and been knotted up one time.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 6.4 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 6.8 points on average in that quarter.

Titans vs. Colts Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Out of 11 games this year, the Titans have led after the first half five times and have been behind after the first half six times.

The Colts have been winning after the first half in seven games (6-1 in those contests) this season and have been behind after the first half in four games (0-4).

2nd Half

The Titans have been outscored in the second half eight times and won in the second half three times in 11 games this year.

The Colts have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games this season (2-2 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in five games (2-3), and they've been knotted up in the second half in two games (2-0).

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 9.8 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is allowing 12 points on average in the second half.

