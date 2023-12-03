On Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Nissan Stadium, the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) are favored by 1 point as they battle to keep their three-game winning streak alive in a matchup against the Tennessee Titans (4-7). A point total of 42.5 has been set for this matchup.

Titans vs. Colts Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Indianapolis Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: CBS

Titans vs. Colts Betting Insights

Tennessee's record against the spread in 2023 is 5-6-0.

The Titans' ATS record as 1-point underdogs or more is 4-5.

Of 11 Tennessee games so far this season, three have hit the over.

Indianapolis has a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Colts are unbeaten ATS (3-0) as a 1-point favorite or greater this year.

Seven of Indianapolis' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (63.6%).

