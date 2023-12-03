The Sunday college basketball schedule includes top teams in play. Among those contests is the South Carolina Gamecocks taking on the Duke Blue Devils.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

William & Mary Tribe vs. Navy Midshipmen

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Venue: Navy Alumni Hall

Navy Alumni Hall Location: Annapolis, Maryland

How to Watch William & Mary vs. Navy

NJIT Highlanders vs. Miami Hurricanes

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Watsco Center

Watsco Center Location: Coral Gables, Florida

How to Watch NJIT vs. Miami (FL)

TV: ACC Network

Youngstown State Penguins vs. Robert Morris Colonials

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: UPMC Events Center

UPMC Events Center Location: Moon Township, Pennsylvania

How to Watch Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris

Holy Cross Crusaders vs. Vermont Catamounts

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium

Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium Location: Burlington, Vermont

How to Watch Holy Cross vs. Vermont

North Carolina A&T Aggies vs. No. 22 Louisville Cardinals

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Location: Louisville, Kentucky

How to Watch N.C. A&T vs. Louisville

TV: ACC Network X

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Duke Blue Devils

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium Location: Durham, North Carolina

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Duke

TV: ESPN3

ESPN3 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles vs. Old Dominion Monarchs

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Chartway Arena

Chartway Arena Location: Norfolk, Virginia

How to Watch FGCU vs. Old Dominion

UTEP Miners vs. UTSA Roadrunners

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: UTSA Convocation Center

UTSA Convocation Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

How to Watch UTEP vs. UTSA

Oakland Golden Grizzlies vs. Detroit Mercy Titans

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Calihan Hall

Calihan Hall Location: Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch Oakland vs. Detroit Mercy

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats vs. Florida International Panthers

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Ocean Bank Convocation Center

Ocean Bank Convocation Center Location: Miami, Florida

How to Watch Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida International