How to Watch Arkansas vs. Furman on TV or Live Stream - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Furman Paladins (4-4) will try to break a three-game road skid when taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Arkansas vs. Furman Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: SEC Network+
Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Razorbacks make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Paladins have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
- Arkansas is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.
- The Paladins are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Razorbacks sit at 144th.
- The Razorbacks put up just 1.8 more points per game (80.6) than the Paladins allow (78.8).
- Arkansas has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 78.8 points.
Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Arkansas performed better when playing at home last year, putting up 76.3 points per game, compared to 68.9 per game away from home.
- The Razorbacks gave up 62.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 11.1 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (73.4).
- When playing at home, Arkansas sunk 0.2 more threes per game (5.2) than in road games (5.0). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (32.5%) compared to in away games (30.9%).
Arkansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Memphis
|L 84-79
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|North Carolina
|L 87-72
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Duke
|W 80-75
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/4/2023
|Furman
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/9/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|BOK Center
|12/16/2023
|Lipscomb
|-
|Simmons Bank Arena
