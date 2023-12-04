The Furman Paladins (4-4) will try to break a three-game road skid when taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Arkansas vs. Furman Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • TV: SEC Network+

Arkansas Stats Insights

  • The Razorbacks make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Paladins have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
  • Arkansas is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.
  • The Paladins are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Razorbacks sit at 144th.
  • The Razorbacks put up just 1.8 more points per game (80.6) than the Paladins allow (78.8).
  • Arkansas has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 78.8 points.

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Arkansas performed better when playing at home last year, putting up 76.3 points per game, compared to 68.9 per game away from home.
  • The Razorbacks gave up 62.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 11.1 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (73.4).
  • When playing at home, Arkansas sunk 0.2 more threes per game (5.2) than in road games (5.0). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (32.5%) compared to in away games (30.9%).

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Memphis L 84-79 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 North Carolina L 87-72 Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Duke W 80-75 Bud Walton Arena
12/4/2023 Furman - Bud Walton Arena
12/9/2023 Oklahoma - BOK Center
12/16/2023 Lipscomb - Simmons Bank Arena

