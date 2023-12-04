The Furman Paladins (4-4) will try to break a three-game road skid when taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arkansas vs. Furman Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Arkansas Stats Insights

The Razorbacks make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Paladins have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).

Arkansas is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.

The Paladins are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Razorbacks sit at 144th.

The Razorbacks put up just 1.8 more points per game (80.6) than the Paladins allow (78.8).

Arkansas has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 78.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Arkansas performed better when playing at home last year, putting up 76.3 points per game, compared to 68.9 per game away from home.

The Razorbacks gave up 62.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 11.1 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (73.4).

When playing at home, Arkansas sunk 0.2 more threes per game (5.2) than in road games (5.0). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (32.5%) compared to in away games (30.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule