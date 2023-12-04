The Furman Paladins (4-4) hope to snap a three-game road losing streak at the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arkansas vs. Furman matchup in this article.

Arkansas vs. Furman Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Arkansas vs. Furman Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arkansas Moneyline Furman Moneyline
BetMGM Arkansas (-11.5) 158.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Arkansas (-11.5) 158.5 -720 +500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arkansas vs. Furman Betting Trends

  • Arkansas has won two games against the spread this season.
  • The Razorbacks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of seven times this season.
  • Furman has won just one game against the spread this year.
  • Paladins games have gone over the point total five out of six times this year.

Arkansas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +4000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4000), Arkansas is 19th-best in college basketball. It is far below that, 74th, according to computer rankings.
  • Arkansas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.

