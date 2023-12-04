Arkansas vs. Furman: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 4
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Furman Paladins (4-4) hope to snap a three-game road losing streak at the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arkansas vs. Furman matchup in this article.
Arkansas vs. Furman Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Arkansas vs. Furman Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arkansas Moneyline
|Furman Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arkansas (-11.5)
|158.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Arkansas (-11.5)
|158.5
|-720
|+500
Arkansas vs. Furman Betting Trends
- Arkansas has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Razorbacks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of seven times this season.
- Furman has won just one game against the spread this year.
- Paladins games have gone over the point total five out of six times this year.
Arkansas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4000), Arkansas is 19th-best in college basketball. It is far below that, 74th, according to computer rankings.
- Arkansas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.
